Exclusive: NPFL – Nasarawa United Block Anas Yusuf’s European Move Amid NPFL Poor Run

Super Eagles B Team forward, Anas Yusuf, has seen his ambition of moving to Europe temporarily put on hold due to Nasarawa United’s poor run in the 2024/2025 NPFL season, Completesports.com has exclusively gathered.

Yusuf was expected to travel abroad during the January mid-season transfer window. However, the club’s management, while not opposed to his move for a career lift, declined to sanction the transfer, insisting it was not the right time as his departure would further compound the Solid Miners’ domestic top-flight woes.





“Yes, (Anas) Yusuf was supposed to have travelled to Europe – Turkey, to be specific–but Nasarawa United asked him to wait until the end of the season,” an official of the club told Completesports.com on condition of anonymity.

“The management rightly reasoned that our position on the NPFL table is not bringing anyone joy, so all hands must be on deck to salvage the situation.

“Yusuf is a key member of the team at the moment, and allowing him to leave now would further weaken us in the league. Moreover, the January transfer window is not an ideal time to sign capable replacements.”

The 21-year-old, who has scored five goals for Nasarawa United this season, will be part of Super Eagles B Team squad for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in August.

By Sab Osuji



