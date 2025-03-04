NPFL: Rivers United Deserved Draw Vs Shooting Stars — Finidi

Rivers United head coach, Finidi George, says his team fought well in Monday night’s stalemate against Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

The Port Harcourt club put up a resolute display in the matchday 27 encounter played at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.





Rivers United maintained second position on the table with 43 points from 27 games.

Read Also:NPFL: Bosso Insists Bayelsa United’s Struggles Not Down To Coaching, Management — Vows To Leave Legacy

“It was a very tough match we know how they play, I saw them play against Enyimba in Aba. They used a lot of midfielders with one striker and I was anticipating how it was going to look like as they were playing at home,” Finidi told Rivers United’s media.

“We used a defensive midfielder to support the defense and they went direct most of the time and the boys did so well to contain that.

“I’m quite happy with the point because it’s not an easy place to come it’s quite difficult I must commend my boys for the great effort.”

Rivers United will host Niger Tornadoes in their next game this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



