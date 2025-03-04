NPFL: Bosso Insists Bayelsa United’s Struggles Not Down To Coaching, Management — Vows To Leave Legacy

Ladan Issah Bosso, Technical Adviser of Bayelsa United, insists that the club’s struggles in the ongoing 2024/2025 NPFL campaign have nothing to do with coaching or management, Completesports.com reports.

Bosso, 57, made this assertion amidst growing calls from fans for his resignation, with Bayelsa United sitting in 14th position in the NPFL table with 33 points.





Despite their 2-1 comeback win against Bendel Insurance in Sunday’s matchday 27 fixture at Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Bosso stood firm in his belief that external factors are responsible for the team’s struggles.

Also Read: NPFL – Eguma: Enyimba’s Win Over Tornadoes A Confidence Booster For El-Kanemi Clash

Kayode Solomon stunned the home fans with a 36th-minute opener for Bendel Insurance. However, James Emo levelled the scoreline two minutes into first-half added time, ensuring both sides went into the break at 1-1. Bina Tombiri then secured the win for Bayelsa United with his 64th-minute strike, bringing joy to the home supporters.

“Forget about fans. I know that there are fans with interest. And that’s what’s happening,” Bosso, a former Flying Eagles coach, said when reminded of the fans’ displeasure with Bayelsa United’s performance.

“The problem of Bayelsa United is not coaching. The problem of this team is not management. The problem of this team is more of environmental. People are here with their selfish interest.

“Because this player or that player is not playing, and that’s why they keep saying, ‘Bosso this, Bosso that.’ I’m here to further make name; to maintain the name I’ve made already. So, if they say Bosso must go, it’s nothing big nor strange.

“Bosso get house. But the issue now is that we’re here to work for Bayelsa State, and we must work for Bayelsa the way we can so that everybody will be happy. I want to leave a legacy here.”

Bosso also identified injuries and suspensions as key reasons why his team did not perform to their full potential against Insurance.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is one of the cheapest games I’ve played at home,” he said.

Also Read: Ekpo: Rivers United Still In NPFL Title Race

“Look at the number of chances we missed and compare it with their (Insurance) own. The only thing is that there are too many changes in our own team. First, injury. Second, the key player that has been very consistent (Jawad Mustapha) was out. So it’s difficult to fill that gap.

“However, the player that came in did his best, that is Ahmed Goforth. Jawad has been a key member of the team and has not missed even one match. But today, he’s missing because of accumulated yellow cards.

“So, that’s one thing that made the game a little difficult as to the way you’re looking at it. But as far as I’m concerned, Bendel Insurance is one of the easiest teams we’ve faced this season here at home.”

Bayelsa United will face five-time NPFL champions Heartland in a matchday 28 fixture at Dan Anyiam Stadium on Sunday. However, Bosso remains confident about his team’s chances.

“As far as I’m concerned, Heartland is not a difficult game. All I need to do is to get my boys organised. Get them to have total preparation for that game. We can get something there,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



