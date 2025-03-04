I Believe Rwanda Can Qualify For 2026 World Cup — Amavubi New Head Coach, Amrouche

Rwanda new head coach Adel Amrouche has expressed believe that Amavubi can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Amrouche was announced as Rwanda new head coach at the weekend, replacing German coach Torsten Spittler.





The Algerian will begin his reign with a tough home clash with Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Group C this month in Kigali.

After four matches, Rwanda top the group on seven points, four points ahead of the three-time AFCON winners.

Speaking after he was unveiled at the weekend, Amrouche said he will do everything possible to achieve the target.

“I will do my best to achieve the target but I can’t do it alone, we can do it together, we can do something special,” he said.

“It’s possible (to qualify for the World Cup) you must believe just like I believe.”

The Amavubi took four points off the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, recording a 0-0 draw in Kigali and securing a 2-1 win in Uyo.

By James Agberebi



