UCL: Club Brugge Coach Declares Onyedika Fit For Aston Villa Clash

Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen has declared Raphael Onyedika fit for his side’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 contest against Aston Villa.

Onyedika sustained an injury in Club Brugge’s league clash against Standard Liege last month.





The 23-year-old missed Brugge’s clash with KAA Gent last weeknd due to the injury.

Read Also:NPFL – Eguma: Enyimba’s Win Over Tornadoes A Confidence Booster For El-Kanemi Clash

Hayen confirmed the midfielder trained on the eve of the game and is in contention to face Aston Villa.

“He trained on Monday. In principle he can play,” Hayen told a press conference ahead of the game.

The Belgian Pro League champions will host the first leg at the Jan Breydelstadion on Tuesday (today).

Onyedika has scored once in the Champions League this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



