Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Aina Gets Good Rating, Awoniyi Average In Forest’s FA Cup Win

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi got good and average ratings respectively for their performances in Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup win against Ipswich on Monday night.

    Forest reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after edging out Ipswich 5-4 on penalty shootout after regulation time and extra-time ended 1-1.


    Aina playes for 90 minutes while Awoniyi was in the starting line-up was taken off for Chris Wood.

    According to Nottingham Post Aina was rated 6.5/10 and Awoniyi got 5.5/10.

    Commenting on Aina’s performance, the publication wrote: “A bit better from the full-back after a dip in form in the Premier League. Looked steadier defensively than he has in recent games and did try to push on a bit, especially in the second half.”

    For Awoniyi: “Didn’t get a great deal by way of service in the first half as the Reds lacked a spark in the final third. Touch let him down when the situation improved after the break. Quite a tough evening for the front man.”

    Meanwhile, Forest will take on fellow Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.