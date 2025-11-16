EXCLUSIVE: ‘Super Eagles Must Go Attack-Blazing To Beat DR Congo’ – Kalika

Simon Kalika, a Dutch-born tactician, has urged the Super Eagles to adopt an all-attacking approach to Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off clash against DR Congo in Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

Kalika, who served as Samson Siasia’s assistant during the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, spoke exclusively to Completesports.com on Saturday evening from his home country.

“Congratulations to Nigeria for the 4-1 win against Gabon,” Kalika began.

“I had predicted a 4-0 win for the Super Eagles but it ended 4-1. This time, against DR Congo, the Super Eagles will win 3-0,” he predicted, before advising the three-time African champions on how to approach the decisive clash.

Kalika: ‘Super Eagles Must Score Early to Control the Match’

“It’s going to be a tough game against DR Congo. For them to have beaten Cameroon shows their strength and quality. So, the Super Eagles must be on the offensive and ensure they score in the first 20 minutes.

“If they get the early goal, the Congolese will be under pressure and the Super Eagles will confidently control the game. But if they don’t score, and the Congolese do, then the Super Eagles will be under pressure.

“I believe the Super Eagles, with attacking play, can win 3-0. They have world-class players and, with good tactics, they will win.”

Super Eagles Have the Talent to Reach 2026 World Cup – Kalika

Kalika further stated that Nigeria is blessed with exceptional football talent and cannot afford to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

“Nigeria has the best talents in Africa who are playing in the best leagues in the world. A country with players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, amongst others, cannot afford not to play on the World Cup stage.

“This is beyond tactics. It’s beyond organisation on the pitch. It is all about commitment, hard work, and the desire to play in the World Cup.”

Nigeria Must Focus on DR Congo First

Reminded that even with a win against DR Congo the Eagles still have more hurdles to overcome before reaching the World Cup finals, Kalika stressed the importance of taking it step by step.

“You must beat DR Congo before you think about representatives from Oceania, CONCACAF, and South America.

“You must beat DR Congo before you think or plan for other games. It’s one game after another. When you win your game, you face the next. For now, it’s Congo DR first,” Kalika concluded.

By Sab Osuji



