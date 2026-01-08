‘Extremely Difficult’ — Dessers Breaks Silence After Injury-Induced Exit From AFCON 2025

Cyriel Dessers has finally opened up on his injury-induced exit from the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers was forced to return to his club in Greece last week after sustaining a thigh injury in Super Eagles’ training.

The former Rangers star failed to make an appearance for Nigeria at the AFCON 2025 finals before the setback.

Head coach Éric Chelle revealed before the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 clash with the Mambas of Mozambique that the player will be sidelined for around 10 to 12 weeks.

The Panathinaikos striker took to the social media to express his frustration.

“Unfortunately I sustained an injury at AFCON. It’s extremely difficult to accept that I will miss the remainder of the tournament and an important period at Panathinaikos,” the striker wrote.

“I will be our biggest fan in these weeks, go full in rehab and hopefully we can celebrate a win and goal together soon.”

By Adeboye Amosu



