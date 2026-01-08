AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Set To Depart For Marrakech Amid Strike Threats

Super Eagles players are set to depart for Marrakech, venue of their quarter-final clash with Algeria on Saturday, amid reports that the team threatened to boycott the trip over unpaid winning bonuses.

There were alleged reports that Super Eagles players threatened to boycott training and their trip to Marrakech due to unpaid bonuses by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

It was gathered that the players informed officials on Tuesday night that they would not train or board the flight to Marrakech on Thursday until they were paid their win bonuses from their group stage fixtures and round of 16 tie.

According to ESPN, NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau said that the issue had been resolved.

“The players were shown the documents that their payments had been processed, and they trained (on Tuesday), so there is no problem there.”

Also, ESPN reported that an official from Nigeria’s National Sports Commission (NSC) said that payments had been processed through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and would reach players’ bank accounts within seven days.

“The funds were delayed because government is discouraging the transportation of cash, especially foreign currency, as it is currently against the law in Nigeria. But the payments have been processed through the Central Bank and will be available to the players in their individual accounts within seven days.”

Now, Completesports.com reliably gathered from a source close to the team that the players are getting ready to fly to Marrakech.

The source revealed that the players’ luggages have been taken out from their hotel.

The team is expected to fly out to Marrakech at 12pm.

This is not the first time the Super Eagles players would threaten to go on strike over unpaid bonuses.

The Super Eagles players threatened to strike ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs with Gabon over bonus issues.

The issue was later resolved with the Super Eagles thrashing Gabon 4-1 in the semi-finals of the playoffs before losing to DR Congo on penalties in the final.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles were also in the news for all the wrong reasons after star duo Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman had an altercation in the round of 16 match with Mozambique.

With the Super Eagles 3-0 ahead in the 64th minute, Osimhen was seen confronting Lookman over his failure to lay a pass for him to score.

After the game Osimhen went straight to the dressing room while his teammates gathered together in the centre of the pitch.

It was later revealed that the issue has been resolved internally.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



