AFCON 2025: Akinsanmiro Misses Super Eagles Training

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro missed training as the Super Eagles’ begin preparations for the quarter-final clash with Algeria.

Akinsanmiro, who is on loan at Pisa from Inter Milan is slightly under the weather.

The midfielder was not part of the team’s recovery session.

The situation is however not serious as the former Beyond Limits star is expected to recover in time for the Super Eagles’s upcoming fixture.

The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Super Eagles in Morocco.

Nigeria will take on the Desert Foxes at the Marrakech Stadium on Saturday.

The highly anticipated game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.



