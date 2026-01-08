AFCON 2025: Algeria Are Very Aggressive –Mikel Tells Super Eagles

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has disclosed that the Algerians will be aggressive against the Super Eagles ahead of Saturday’s quarter-finals clash in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Speaking via The Obi One podcast, the 2013 AFCON winner stated that Algeria have very good players that will make the encounter with Nigeria very difficult.



“We’ve to make sure we approach the game the right way because it is going to be a very difficult game against Algeria.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: I Like To See Osimhen Win Highest Goal Scorer –Mikel Obi



“Algeria is a very good team; they play as a team. I’ve watched them a couple of times.



“Algeria are very aggressive, and they’ve quality players, so the Super Eagles need to be on their A-game.”



The high-stakes encounter will take place at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, reviving memories of the 2019 AFCON semi-final, where Algeria edged Nigeria 2-1.



