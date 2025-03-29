FA Cup: Iwobi, Bassey In Action As Fulham Crash Out After Defeat To Crystal Palace

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action as Fulham crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup following a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The duo were named in the starting line-up by manager Marco Silva.





Bassey was in action for the entire duration of the game, while Iwobi was replaced by Thomas Cairney eight minutes from time.

Eberechi Eze registered a goal and an assist for Palace in the game.

Eze whipped in a brilliant opener against the run of play in the 34th minute to stun the home crowd.

The winger set up Senegal international Ismaila Sarr for the second four minutes later.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah fired the third goal past Bernd Leno 15 minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu



