Championship Playoffs: Super Eagles Stars Clash In Belgium

Super Eagles duo, Tolu Arokodare and Jordan Torunarigha will clash in the Belgian Pro League Championship playoffs on Sunday.

Arokodare will feature for KRC Genk, while Torunarigha is on the books of KAA Gent.





The forward and defender will square up directly against each other in the encounter.

Read Also:FA Cup: Bournemouth Will Give Everything To Overcome Man City –Iraola

Arokodare was top scorer during the regular season, netting 17 times.

The striker has made 30 league outings for the Smurfs.

Torunarigha has made 23 league appearances for Gent this season.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave the Buffalos at the end of the campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



