AC Milan Need A Coach Like Luis Enrique –Gullit

AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit has advised his former aide to hire a coach like Luis Enrique.

Milan are currently outside a European placement in Serie A and are six points below fourth-placed Bologna.





The Rossoneri won the last two league matches, but had lost the previous three and are currently 9th in the table.

Gullit spoke about the Rossoneri’s situation in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).

When asked what Milan must do, the Euro 1988 Dutch winning captain replied: “By doing like PSG did. Stop buying stars, hire a coach like Luis Enrique with a brilliant football philosophy and focus on the youth academy.”

He cited Liverpool as another good example that Milan can emulate.

“Liverpool are another example. They replaced Klopp with another coach who has a similar style of play. Milan need to rediscover their roots and DNA. Success can’t be bought. It must be pursued through hard work and correct choices.”

He said Milan’s current state reminds him of his former club Chelsea.

“It reminds me of Chelsea, another team that is an enigma at the moment,” he said.

“Honestly, I haven’t understood what style of football Milan want to play. I think they haven’t found the right direction.

“The squad is strong on paper, especially after the January transfer window. The Supercoppa win didn’t really bring confidence to the group and they haven’t improved compared to last season.”

Milan will visit Napoli at the Stadio Maradona on Sunday, and need to win to keep their top-four hopes alive.

“It would be a disaster. The comeback will be tough, but they can still make it. They must give their all,” Gullit concluded.



