Farioli Regrets Akpom’s Exit From Ajax

Ajax coach Francesco Farioli says he made a mistake selling Chuba Akpom to Lille in January.



Farioli stated this after Ajax were eliminated from the Europa League after losing 6-2 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.



He noted that it’s always difficult to play at this level without having Akpom and others that he sold in January.

“It is difficult to play at a high level in three competitions if you lose Devyne Rensch, Chuba Akpom and about six other players,” Farioli said, per Ajax1.



Next up for Ajax is an Eredivisie game against AZ Alkmaar this weekend, and the Godenzonen will be looking to get back to winning ways as they push for the league title.







