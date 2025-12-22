Federal Govt Fulfills Pledge On Housing Rewards To AFCON 2023 Silver Winning Super Eagles Squad

The federal government has fulfilled it’s housing and land pledges it made to the Super Eagles squad that finished as runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Aside the house pledge, a national honour – Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) was conferred on the players, who were members of the silver medal winning squad.



Among the players who were part of the squad are Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Paul Onuachu, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi.

Others are Stanley Nwabali, Zaidu Sanusi, Moses Simon, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Present to hand over documents of the houses and lands as well as certificate of the national honour to the players at their camp in Morocco, were Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau, National Sports Commission (NSC) and other top government officials.

In February 2024, after returning from the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, President Bola Tinubu hosted players and officials of the Super Eagles and promised them houses, lands and also confered on them national honours.

Speaking at the presentation event, NFF president Gusau said:”The president graciously promised us a house in Abuja and some in Lagos as well as a land in Abuja and also a national honour.

“So the president feels that we can’t start another campaign for another AFCON without fulfilling that promise.”

In his remark, Dikko said:”It is the decision of the government that whatever have been promised must be delivered before we start the first match of this AFCON and I believe this is the first time this is happening.

“The last time the government promised houses and national honours for the national honours for the national team it took like 20 years for those houses to be delivered.

“So at least we have done something to show that there’s a new trajectory in Nigeria and whatever the President say he would do he would do.”

