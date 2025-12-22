2025 AFCON: Fes Stadium Ready To Host Super Eagles Group Phase Matches

The 45,000 capacity Fes stadium in Morocco is ready to host the Super Eagles Group C matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

A quick check on the facility by Completesports.com on Monday, 22 December, ahead of the Super Eagles’ group stage opener with Tanzania shows that all is now set for fixtures to take place.

Players of the Super Eagles would have no excuse not to put up a good showing against their opponents, as the pitch is lush green which is similar to what most of them are use to in their various clubs in Europe.

Also, the two score boards are already in operation, the media centres as well as the press conference room are already being put to use.

The Super Eagles should not have any excuse not to make it out of Group C with ease, as the world class facility on offer should aid them to manoeuver their way in the first hurdle in the tournament.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



