Ferdinand Urges Manchester United To Sign Osimhen Instead Of Gyokeres

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen instead of Viktor Gyokeres.

Osimhen and Gyokeres have been linked to the Red Devils this summer.

The duo were in outstanding form for Galatasaray and Sporting Lisbon last season.

Osimhen helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig title, scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 30 outings.

Gyokeres scored 39 goals and registered eight assists to help Sporting Lisbon clinch the Portuguese League title.

Ferdinand believed Osimhen would be a better fit for his former club.

“[Man United need] a centre-forward with experience. That’s it. I think United can go and get a lot of players and get loads of stuff. But I think it’s been evident that Hojlund came in for huge money and hasn’t hit the ground running, has struggled really. Zirkzee hasn’t done much better than him, really,” Ferdinand told the Mirror.

“So, I think you need someone in all the good teams you see. They normally have at least one of the attacking players, normally the number nine. And you go, actually, yeah, I can pin my hat on him. I can rely on him.

“And I think Hojlund’s lack of experience has been a big factor. So, a striker, I don’t want any striker. I think I’ve said it on my podcast many times. I think a striker with experience, knows his right way around the football field, who the young ones they’ve invested in, like Hojlund and Zirkzee and Chido [Obi] can learn from.”

On Gyokeres, Ferdinand added: “I think Gyokeres, everyone’s talking about him. Again, I think if I’m looking at the market now and I had to pick him or Osimhen, I’d probably pick Osimhen because of that experience.

“And he’s shown he’s done it in multiple leagues now. And he’s done it internationally as well. I think he’s a top-class number nine who, again, the young players will be able to learn from. I’m not saying that Gyokeres would fail. I’m just saying that if I had a preference, I would go there.”

By Adeboye Amosu



