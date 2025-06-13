Super Falcons Defender Quits Besiktas

Super Falcons defender Glory Ogbonna has announced her departure from Turkish club Besiktas.

The centre-back spent two years with Besiktas following her arrival from another Turkish club, ALG Spor in 2023.

Ogbonna took to the social media to thank her teammates, the club and supporters for making her time in Istanbul a success.

“I just want to use this medium to appreciate this wonderful club for how they made me feel at home during my three years’ stay with them,” she wrote.

“I want to thank my teammates, technical team, board members and the fans for their support both in good and in bad times. You all always make sure that love leads. Thank you all, and I wish the club a wonderful season from now onwards. One love, Beşiktaş.”

The 26-year-old started her career with Nigeria Women Football League,NWFL, side Edo Queens in 2019.

Ogbonna also played in Sweden for Umea and Spanish club Santa Teresa.



By Adeboye Amosu



