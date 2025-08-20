FIBA AfroBasket 2025: Senegal Thrash D’Tigers To Reach Semi-finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have crashed out of this year’s FIBA men’s AfroBasket after losing to Senegal in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

In the last eight encounter, D’Tigers suffered a 91 – 75 defeat to exit the tournament.

The Nigerian team went into the contest on the back of a perfect group stage performance, beating defending champions Tunisia, Madagascar and Cameroon.

On their part, the Senegal recorded two wins and lost one in the group stage which was not enough to qualify directly for the last eight.

But they eventually picked a quarter-final ticket thanks to their win against South Sudan in the qualifiers.

Also Read: AfroBasket 2025: Dikko Commends D’Tigers For Flying Start

In Wednesday’s contest, D’Tigers took the first quarter by 24-23 before Senegal emerged tops in the second and third quarters, 39-18 and 23-13 respectively.

D’Tigers won the fourth quarter 20-15 but it was not enough as the Senegalese had already done enough to scale through to the semis.

Meanwhile, D’Tigers’ elimination the team’s wait for a first FIBA AfroBasket title since 2015 continues.

They failed to emulate their female counterparts D’Tigress, who clinched a record fifth consecutive women’s AfroBasket title in Cote d’Ivoire few weeks ago.



By James Agberebi



