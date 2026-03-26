FIFA Announces New Rules For 2026 World Cup

FIFA has announced several significant rule changes that will be implemented at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, Tribuna reports.

The new regulations aim to improve the flow of the game and reduce time-wasting.

A player being substituted off will have a maximum of 10 seconds to leave the pitch. If he takes longer, his replacement must wait 1 minute before entering, leaving the team with 10 players for that period.

A 5-second timer will apply to throw-ins and goal kicks. Exceeding the time will result in the opponents being awarded possession.

Any player who receives medical attention on the field must leave the pitch and wait one minute before returning — unless the injury was caused by a foul that resulted in a card.

VAR will now review incorrectly awarded corner kicks. Only the team captain is allowed to approach the referee for explanations.

Other players who surround the referee risk receiving a yellow card.



