FIFA CWC Final: Why Chelsea Can Upset PSG –Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel has explained why he feels his former club Chelsea can pull an upset against Paris Saint-Germain, in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.

Reigning champions of Europe PSG and Chelsea will go head-to-head Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with the first-ever title of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup at stake.

On Wednesday, the treble winners outclassed Real Madrid 4-0 to reach the final.

Luis Enrique’s men came out flying, scoring three goals in the first 30 minutes before adding a late fourth goal to seal a dominant win over the Spanish giants.

Chelsea secured their ticket to the final thanks to a bracefrom new signing João Pedro in a 2-0 win over his former club Fluminense.

With a treble already secured and big wins in both the UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup, PSG head into Sunday’s final as clear favourites.

Speaking ahead of the big match On Friday Obi Mikel, who was on talkSPORT on Friday (via PSG Talk) revealed why the Blues are the team to pull of the upset win over PSG.

“If any team can beat this PSG side, I think it’s Chelsea,” Obi Mikel said. “The way we’re playing, the team that we got — we’ve got also a very, very good young team as well that can compete. I think one thing that they actually use in terms of the way they play against teams is that they’re very, very athletic. They have pace, power — that’s something we have as well.”



This year, PSG have secured favorable results against Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal.

The Parisians will look to add Chelsea to the list of Premier League clubs that they have defeated in 2025.

Chelsea Set To Cause Upset In Another Major Cup Final

This is not the first time Chelsea would go into a huge final as underdogs.

The Blues went into the Champions League final in 2012 as underdogs against Bayern Munich.

Despite facing the Bavarians right inside their home ground, Allianz Arena, Chelsea triumphed 4-3 on penalty shootout, after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 1-1.



Thomas Muller’s 83rd minute goal looked to have sealed the win for a dominant Bayern side, but Didier Drogba drew Chelsea level on 88 minutes with a powerful header.

In first half of extra-time, Bayern were awarded a penalty following a foul on Franck Ribery by Drogba, but Petr Cech saved Arjen Robben’s spot kick.

During the shootout, Bayern were ahead 3-1 at some point but Cech made two saves, before Drogba converted the winning spot kick to hand Chelsea a first-ever UEFA Champions League title.



