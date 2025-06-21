FIFA CWC: Flamengo Troll Chelsea After Comeback Win

Brazilian giants Flamengo trolled Chelsea on social media after a thrilling comeback win at the Club World Cup on Friday.

In the Group D encounter, Flamengo rallied from a goal down to win 3-1 to record their second win.

Pedro Neto’s early opener – his second of the tournament so far – had been cancelled out with two goals in three minutes from substitute Bruno Henrique and Danilo, before Nicolas Jackson – on his 24th birthday – was dismissed just four minutes after coming off the bench to replace Liam Delap for a bad challenge on Ayrton Lucas.

Wallace Yan then netted late on to wrap up victory for a Flamengo side featuring former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who became the first team to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the inaugural expanded 32-team summer Club World Cup in the United States.

The Blues now need to defeat Esperance – who beat Los Anegeles FC 1-0 in Nashville later on Friday night – in Philadelphia on Tuesday to reach the knockout stages.

Although tournament tiebreakers mean they are likely to now face the winners of Group C if they advance to the last 16, which could well be Bayern Munich.

Also Read: Friendly: Black Queens Coach Anticipates Tough Duel Against Super Falcons

Flamengo were understandably delighted with their win over Chelsea having already beaten Esperance 2-0 last week, and could not resist a cheeky little dig at the Blues’ expense on social media afterwards.

“Easy win against London Blue,” they wrote on their official English account on X, formerly Twitter (via Yahoo Sport).

The ‘London Blue’ and badge used in the tweet is a reference to Konami’s football video game series Pro Evolution Soccer, who did not previously have the relevant licensing agreements for real club names and referred to Chelsea as “West London Blue” for a spell, also simply “London FC”.



