FIFA CWC: Fluminense Overcome Inter Milan To Reach Quarter-finals

Fluminense have ended Inter Milan’s campaign at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup after recording a 2-0 win against the Serie A giants in Monday’s round of 16 clash.

Goals in each half from German Cano and Hercules sealed the win for Fluminense.

Cano gave Fluminense the best start as he got on the score sheet just three minutes into the encounter.

Then in the 93rd minute Hercules doubled Fluminense’s lead to send them into the last eight.

Fluminense will now take on the winner of Tuesday’s clash between Manchester City and Al Hilal.

Also on Tuesday, European heavyweights Real Madrid and Juventus will slug it out.



