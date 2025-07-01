Ogbu: My Dream Is To Play In Champions League With Slavia Prague

Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu has expressed his desire to play in the Champions League with Slavia Prague.



The Nigerian international, who recently extended his contract with the Czech club, was heavily linked with other clubs such as Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Lyon.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Ogbu stated that he made the right decision to remain with Slavia Prague for a while before taking another next step.



“For me, extending my contract is a good decision and I believe it’s the best one because I understand the system and the philosophy here,” Ogbu told Footy Africa.

Read Also:Omeruo: No Defender Can Stand In Osimhen’s Way In Turkey



“I will also be able to play in the Champions League, which is something I’ve always wanted. That’s why I decided to stay for a while before making the next step. For me, it’s the right choice.”



Recall that the 25-year-old Slavia Prague defender made his senior debut for Nigeria during the Unity Cup clash against Ghana, contributing to a 2-1 victory.



Ogbu’s journey to the national team has been marked by determination and a deep connection to his roots. Despite opportunities to represent other nations, he remained committed to playing for Nigeria, a decision influenced by his father’s guidance.



His dedication and performance have already made a positive impression, signaling a promising future with the Super Eagles.



