Omeruo: No Defender Can Stand In Osimhen’s Way In Turkey

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has disclosed that no defender in the Turkish League can withstand Victor Osimhen’s physical strength.

The 26-year-old forward had a sensational season at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and providing 8 assists, helping the club win both the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Osimhen is still under contract with Napoli, who expect him to return for pre-season medicals around July 14 or 15, unless a transfer deal is completed before then.

In a chat with Per GsGazete, the former Leganes star gave Osimhen an excellent eulogy



“Do you know his strengths? Agility, quickness, speed. Osimhen has all of these.

“There is not a single defender in Türkiye who can stop him. His first and second steps are very quick. His acceleration is very fast,” Omeruo said as per GsGazete.



Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, where he led the team to their 25th league title.



Galatasaray are trying to lure Osimhen back on a permanent basis amid a lack of interest from top sides on the continent.

Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Italy, Turkey, and England all linked to the Nigerian star.



