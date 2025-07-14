FIFA CWC: How We Tactically Outsmart PSG –Maresca

Enzo Maresca has explained how Chelsea tactically outsmarted Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday.

The Blues blew PSG away with an impressive first-half performance, as two goals from Cole Palmer and one from Joao Pedro had the Premier League three goals to the good at the break.

PSG finished the game with 10 men following Joao Neves’ red card, late in the encounter.

Speaking in his post-match presser, Maresca said:”There are three midfielders, two of them were in charge of Reece [James] and Moi [Caicedo] this point, and Vitinha was in charge of Enzo [Fernandez]. Analysing them, we saw that was a good opportunity to exploit that space, and we scored a goal on that side.

“It was just a game plan, as we said many times, we tried to use different game plans, and we tried to help the players to be in a position where they can give everything. Today, it worked quite well.

“But overall, I think, as I just said, it has been the effort from all the team, all the players, and I’m very happy, especially for them, because they deserve this moment.”

How did you beat PSG’s press?

We tried to plan the game thinking that it was going to go well and that things were going to go well. We had the same thought today. The idea was to go man-to-man. I think PSG are so good that if you give them time, they are going to struggle. In my personal opinion, you have to press them very intense. I think in the first 10 minutes, we were able to do it. In our ideal world, we have to do that for 90 minutes, 95, but we knew that because of the weather conditions, it was not possible to do it for a long time. But we tried to be very aggressive and not give them time.

Maresca: I Did Expect 3-0 In The First Half

Did you ever imagine beating PSG in this way?

I want to say again that I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain, I respect their coach, but I planned the game to win it. Now, if it’s Paris Saint-Germain or another team, what we try to do is help the players so that we can win the game. If you tell me, 3-0 in the first half, I tell you, I didn’t expect 3-0. But I did expect a game where the team would fight, and we are here for that. And I think that the team we have can compete against the team of this world.

We Won The Game In First 10 Minutes

The message was quite clear. I think we won the game in the first 10 minutes, and the message before the game was to let them understand that we are here to win the game. I think the first 10 minutes, the team was there to show that we were there to win the game. That set the tone of the game, and then, again, the quality of the players, the game plan, the experience, everything has to be good.



