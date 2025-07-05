FIFA CWC: Nine-Man PSG Beat Bayern 2-0 In Q/Finals, End Losing Run Against Bundesliga Champions

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have progressed into the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup after a dramatic 2-0 win against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Second half goals from Desire Doue and substitute Ousmane Dembele saw PSG end their losing streak against Bayern.

Going into the contest, PSG had lost their last four clashes with the Bundesliga champions.

The reigning UEFA Champions League winners had to secure the win the hard way as the duo of Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho were shown straight red cards in the closing stages of the encounter.

Bayern lost Jamal Musiala late in the first half to a horrific injury as he dislocated his left ankle after colliding with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

After a tight contest, PSG opened the scoring in the 78th minute thanks to Doue.

The young forward received a pass from Joao Neves close to the edge of the box amd hit a low left-foot strike which went past a stranded Manuel Neuer.

A few minutes later Harry Kane thought he had equalised as he nodded in a cross but his effort was ruled out for offside.

PSG Reduced To Nine Players

In the 84th minute PSG were reduced to 10 men as Pacho was sent for a dangerous tackle on Bayern’s Leon Goretzka.

Things went from bad to worse for PSG as Hernandez was also shown a straight red card on 92nd minute after he catched a Bayern player in the face with his elbow.

But it was PSG who got the second goal in the 96th minute through Dembele who fired past Neuer off a low cross from Achraf Hakimi.

Deep in stoppage time Bayern were awarded a penalty after referee Anthony Taylor adjudged Nuno Mendes to have hit Thomas Muller in the face with his boot inside the box as he headed the ball which was cleared off the line.

But after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) the penalty decision was overruled.

The Parisiens will now face either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals on July 9.

By James Agberebi



