West Brom Boss Provides Positive Injury Update On Nigerian Striker

Josh Maja is close to returning from injury, according to West Bromwich Albion manager, Ryan Mason.

Maja underwent surgery in January after sustaining a calf injury, while in action for the Baggies.

The setback forced him to miss the remainder of the 2024/2025 season.

The Nigerian has stepped up his recovery from injury in recent weeks ahead of the new season.

Mason confirmed that the forward is progressing well, and will be fit in time for the new campaign.

“He’s in a good place. He’s progressing well, and we’re happy with where he is at,” the gaffer told a press conference.

Maja scored 12 times in 26 league appearances for Albion last season.



