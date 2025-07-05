WAFCON 2024: Morocco Force Zambia To 2-2 Draw In Opening Match

A late goal saw by host Morocco forced Zambia to a 2-2 draw in Group A, in the opening match of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Saturday.

At the 2022 WAFCON Morocco, who were also the host and Zambia, finished second and third respectively.

Barbara Banda gave Zambia the perfect start as she opened the scoring just two minutes into the game.

The striker received a pass, drove towards Morocco’s 18-yard box and hit a low shot which slipped through the keeper’s fingers.

The referee awarded a penalty to Morocco after VAR confirmed Grace Chanda’s fouled Najat Badri.

Ibtissam Jraidi’ made no mistake as she sent the Zambian keeper the wrong way to make it 1-1 on 12 minutes.

Racheal Kundananji sent Zambia back in the lead on 28 minutes, following a well-timed assist by Banda.

But in the 88th minute Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak drew her side level and also a share of the points.

The group’s other fixture will see Senegal take on Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, 6July.

Also on Sunday, nine-time WAFCON champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on Tunisia.



