WAFCON 2024: Ajibade Declares Super Falcons Readiness To Win Title

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade says the team is battle ready for their opponents at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Justine Madugu’s side are drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria.

The nine-time champions will take on Tunisia in their opening fixture at the Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

Read Also:Super Falcons WAFCON 2024 Squad Numbers Revealed

“For us, effort is everything. We’ll demonstrate what we’re capable of and continue to build on our existing strengths. We have an incredible group of talented players,” she told CAFonline﻿.

“We’re all excited to be here. We know it won’t be easy but we’re committed to showing up as our best selves.”

The Super Falcons are the most successful side in the history of the competition with nine titles.

Sunday’s encounter will kick-off at 5pm.



