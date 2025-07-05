Super Falcons WAFCON 2024 Squad Numbers Revealed

Nigeria’s Super Falcons squad numbers for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has been released, Completesports.com reports.

Each of the 24 selected players has been allocated a jersey number ranging from 1 to 24.

Skipper Rasheedat Ajibade retains her favourite number 15 shirt, Benfica midfielder Christy Ucheibe will wear the esteemed number 10, while reliable shot stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been given the number 16 jersey.

Experienced forward Asisat Oshoala will don her old number 8 shirt, while another striker Ifeoma Onumonu retains the number 9 shirt.

Many players in the team retained the shirt number they have worn consistently over the past few years.

Meanwhile, newly invited players Folashade Ijamilusi, Miracle Usani, Shukurat Oladipo, Shakirat Isah will wear jersey numbers 20, 21, 4, and 11 respectively.

The Super Falcons will start their campaign at the WAFCON 2024 finals against Tunisia at the Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca .

By Adeboye Amosu



