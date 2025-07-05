10 Most Expensive Transfers Of Nigerian Footballers in History

Over the years, Nigerian footballers have attracted big-money moves across Europe and beyond, reflecting their rising stock on the global stage. These transfers have not only boosted the players’ profiles but also highlighted Nigeria’s reputation as a breeding ground for top football talent.



In this feature, CompleteSports.com‘s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN profiles the 10 most expensive Nigerian player transfers of all time.



1. Victor Osimhen (Lille to Napoli – €77.5 million)



At just 21, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen became Nigeria’s most expensive player when he joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 in a deal reportedly worth €77.5 million.

He cemented his status as a club legend by scoring 26 goals to fire Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022/23 season. Osimhen also won the league’s Best Striker award and was later named Serie A Footballer of the Year.



2. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal to Everton – €43 million)



In 2019, Iwobi made a high-profile switch from Arsenal to Premier League rivals Everton for €43 million.



He made a notable impact during his spell at Goodison Park, scoring nine goals in 140 appearances in all competitions.



Having previously represented England at youth level, Iwobi has become a key figure for the Super Eagles at senior international level.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City to Leicester City – €27.7 million)



On 4 August 2017, Iheanacho moved from Manchester City to Leicester City in search of regular football, completing a €27.7 million deal.



He had earlier scored 21 goals in 64 games for City, including helping them win the 2016 League Cup.

At Leicester, Iheanacho played a pivotal role in their FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs.



4. Calvin Bassey (Rangers to Ajax – €23 million)



Following a standout season at Rangers, Ajax secured Bassey’s signature in July 2022 for €23 million.



The versatile defender joined a historic list of Nigerian players to feature for the Dutch giants, including Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George, and Sunday Oliseh.

However, his time in Amsterdam was short-lived, as he was sold to Fulham before the end of his contract.



5. Odion Ighalo (Watford to Changchun Yatai – €23.3 million)



In 2017, Ighalo moved to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai for €23.3 million, becoming the sixth most expensive signing in league history at the time.

He made an immediate impact, scoring 36 goals in 55 matches and helping the club lift the Chinese FA Cup in 2019.

6. John Obi Mikel (Lyn Oslo to Chelsea – €20 million)



In 2006, Chelsea won a transfer battle with Manchester United to sign Mikel for €20 million from Lyn Oslo.



The midfield maestro became a cult hero at Stamford Bridge, notably starring in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final to help the Blues win the trophy for the first time.



Mikel also won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and a Europa League title during his decade-long stay before moving to China in 2017.



7. Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow to Leicester City – €19.5 million)



Musa, Nigeria’s most capped player, joined Leicester City in 2016 for €19.5 million after a successful spell with CSKA Moscow.

He made 33 appearances and scored five goals across all competitions for the Foxes.



8. Wilfred Ndidi (RC Genk to Leicester City – €17.6 million)



Ndidi joined Leicester City in 2017 from Belgian side RC Genk for €17.6 million.



A key figure in the midfield, he partnered with fellow Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho to help Leicester win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

9. Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Middlesbrough to Everton – €16.5 million)



Everton broke their transfer record in 2007 by signing Aiyegbeni for €16.5 million.



The striker had previously scored 25 goals in 73 league games for Middlesbrough. He enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Toffees, becoming one of the Premier League’s most reliable goal scorers.



10. Obafemi Martins (Inter Milan to Newcastle United – €16 million)



Martins left Inter Milan for Newcastle United in 2006, penning a five-year contract in a €16 million deal.



He played an integral role in helping Newcastle win the UEFA Intertoto Cup that year and thrilled fans with his pace and explosive style.







