FIFA CWC: Paulinho Grabs Winner For Palmeiras Vs Botafogo

Paulinho scored in extra-time as Palmeiras defeated Botafogo 1-0 to book a place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Abel Ferreira’s Verdão’s side dominated the first half, but they failed to create any meaningful opportunities.

Estevao forced John into a fine save as they continued their dominance after the break.

John also denied Mauricio’s in the closing stages of the second half.

The breakthrough came in the 110 minute when

Paulinho faked the shot, cut inside his man and curled the ball into the bottom corner.

Gustavo Gomez was then sent off for a second yellow card, but Palmeiras withstood a series of late corners to get the win.

The will face either Benfica or Chelsea in the last eight at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.



