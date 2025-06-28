Arsenal Interested In Super Eagles Winger

Arsenal have revived their interest in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, Completesports.com reports.

The Gunners reportedly approached the Nigeria international last summer.

Atalanta are expected to demand around €50m from interested suitors.

The 27-year-old has been tipped to leave the Bergamo club this summer following another impressive campaign in Italy.

He scored 20 goals, and registered seven assists in 40 competitive games for Atalanta last season.

Lookman joined La Dea from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in 2022

He flourished with Atalanta, scoring 52 goals and contributing 25 assists in 118 competitive appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu



