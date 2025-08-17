Foreign Pros Arrive Flying Eagles World Cup Camp

Several foreign-based professionals have joined the Flying Eagles training camp in Abuja ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The duo of Wilfred George, and Christian Nwachukwu are more the players, who have linked up with the team.

More players are expected to arrive the Flying Eagles camp on Monday.

Leece new signing Divine Onyemaechi, Jonathan Spiff Asuzu are among players listed by head coach Aliyu Zubairu.

The Flying Eagles recently participated at the WAFU B U-20 Boys Cup in Ghana.

The West Africans came third at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt earlier in the year.

Nigeria will face Colombia, Norway, and Saudi Arabia in Group F at the U-20 World Cup.

Chile will host the competition from September 27 to October 19.

By Adeboye Amosu




