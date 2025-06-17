Former Atalanta Coach Urges Napoli To Sign ‘Immense Footballer’ Lookman

Former Atalanta coach Bortolo Mutti believed Napoli will win the Serie A tile for the second consecutive time if they sign Ademola Lookman.

Napoli have been linked with a move for the Nigeria international, who has been a consistent performer for Atalanta since making the switch from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig three years ago.

Manager Antonio Conte has reportedly demanded that the Partenopei sign Lookman as replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia left Napoli for European champions Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Atalanta are demanding around €60m to sell Lookman, while Napoli are willing to offer €40m.

Mutti declared that the winger would make Napoli stronger.

“Lookman is an immense footballer who is fun and makes you win matches. He always manages to invent the play, he is a fundamental piece for Atalanta,” Mutti told Napoli Magazine.

“If Napoli signs Lookman and Lorenzo Lucca too then they would win the championship again.”

The 27-year-old recorded 20 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



