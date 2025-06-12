Former Flying Eagles Midfielder Makes Esperance Club World Cup Squad

Nigeria midfielder Onuche Ogbelu has been included in Esperance’s squad for the

for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ogbelu is one of the six midfielders in the 25-man squad submitted to FIFA by the Tunisian club.

The 22-year-old recently signed a new two-year contract with the former African champions.

Esperance will open their campaign against Brazil’s Flamengo on Tuesday, 17 June.

The Blood and Gold will take on Major League Soccer, MLS, outfit Los Angeles FC in their second game three days later

Maher Kanzari’s side will wrap up their group stage campaign against Chelsea on 25 June.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Bachir Ben Said, Amanallah Mammech, Sedki Debchi

Defenders:

Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Amin Tougai, Hamza Jelassi, Mohamed Aziz Quoudhai, Raed Bouchneiba, Mohamed Ben Ali, Mohamed Amin Ben Hamida, Aymen Ben Mohamed

Midfielders:

Khalil Knichi, Chehab Jebali, Mohamed Wael Derbali, Houssem Tka, Abderrahman Konaté, Onuche Ogbelu

Forwards:

Yan Sassi, Youssef Belaïli, Ilyas Moukwana, Achraf Jabri, Rodrigo Rodrigues, Haitham Dhaw

By Adeboye Amosu



