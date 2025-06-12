Close Menu
    Former Flying Eagles Midfielder Makes Esperance Club World Cup Squad

    Adeboye Amosu

    Nigeria midfielder Onuche Ogbelu has been included in Esperance’s squad for the
    for the FIFA Club World Cup.

    Ogbelu is one of the six midfielders in the 25-man squad submitted to FIFA by the Tunisian club.

    The 22-year-old recently signed a new two-year contract with the former African champions.

    Esperance will open their campaign against Brazil’s Flamengo on Tuesday, 17 June.

    The Blood and Gold will take on Major League Soccer, MLS, outfit Los Angeles FC in their second game three days later

    Maher Kanzari’s side will wrap up their group stage campaign against Chelsea on 25 June.

    Full Squad

    Goalkeepers:
    Bachir Ben Said, Amanallah Mammech, Sedki Debchi

    Defenders:
    Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Amin Tougai, Hamza Jelassi, Mohamed Aziz Quoudhai, Raed Bouchneiba, Mohamed Ben Ali, Mohamed Amin Ben Hamida, Aymen Ben Mohamed

    Midfielders:
    Khalil Knichi, Chehab Jebali, Mohamed Wael Derbali, Houssem Tka, Abderrahman Konaté, Onuche Ogbelu

    Forwards:
    Yan Sassi, Youssef Belaïli, Ilyas Moukwana, Achraf Jabri, Rodrigo Rodrigues, Haitham Dhaw

