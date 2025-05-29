Friendlies: Super Falcons Won’t Pull Punches Against Cameroon

Head Coach Justine Madugu says the Super Falcons will entertain no hold-backs when they take on Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses in two friendly matches at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo on Saturday and at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

“Our objectives for these two matches include improving our game philosophy and tactical approach. We want to observe and assess the players in line with our philosophy. We are determined to improve the team’s coordination, team spirit and mentality towards winning the Women AFCON.

“Yes, these are friendly matches but we must approach things with the right mentality, with the attitude that we want to win, and with the mindset that we are already at the championship. It will not be right for us to treat the games with kid’s gloves and earn results that will have an untoward psychological effect on the team going to Morocco.”

Madugu insists that the players understand the nature and size of the rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon on the field of play, and will approach the games with the seriousness they deserve.

“We must ensure a positive mentality and keep to the game plan. It is important for us to use the games to underscore our preparedness for the Women AFCON.”

The Falcons and the Lionesses are no strangers to one another. Most recently, the Falcons won a penultimate qualifying fixture for last year’s Olympics 1-0 on aggregate, courtesy of Esther Okoronkwo’s barnstorming effort at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja in the return leg. The win sent the nine-time champions to the final qualifying round, where they faced South Africa’s Banyana Banyana. That fixture was also settled by the odd goal – Rasheedat Ajibade’s penalty kick in Abuja.

That feat qualified the Falcons for their first appearance at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in 16 years.

When Cameroon hosted the Women Africa Cup of Nations nine years ago, the Falcons were there to deny them glory in the final, with Desire Oparanozie scoring a late goal to crown Nigeria for the eighth time.

Madugu has invited an interesting blend of the old and the new, home girls and those plying their trade abroad, with captain Ajibade, multiple award-winning goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Christy Ucheibe and forwards Toni Payne and Francisca Ordega the old and wise heads that the younger ones can learn so much from.

The Super Falcons will be up against Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in group B of the 13th Women AFCON in Morocco.



