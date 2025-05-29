NPFL: Akwuegbu Hails Plateau United’s Victory At Enyimba, Retaining NPFL Status

Benedict Akwuegbu has commended the Plateau United FC management, led by Habila Hosea Mutla, following the Tin City side’s 1-0 victory over Enyimba in Sunday’s Matchday 38 NPFL fixture at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, Completesports.com reports.

Akwuegbu, a former Super Eagles forward and Consultant on Plateau United FC to the Plateau State Governor, His Excellency, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, expressed delight with the team’s win over Enyimba on the final day of the season.

Plateau United finished the season in 7th position with 54 points.

Akwuegbu stated that Mutla’s managerial acumen played a key role in steering the club away from relegation to the NNL – a fate suffered by Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Heartland FC, and Akwa United.

“I humbly wish to salute Plateau United FC General Manager, Habila Hosea Mutla, for not only ensuring the club’s safety from relegation but also finishing the season on a strong note,” Akwuegbu said.

“I recall when three points were deducted from the team after a goalless home draw against Rangers due to an alleged attack on the visiting team by fans. Plateau United soon found themselves in the relegation zone, but they never relented. They kept pushing and eventually ended the season 7th on the table with 54 points after beating Enyimba 1-0 away from home on the final matchday.

“May I also thank His Excellency, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State, for his great demonstration of love and support for Plateau United. I expect even greater support next season, with the strong potential of bringing the trophy home to Plateau State.”

It is worth recalling that Plateau United were the only team to record an away win on the final day of the season, courtesy of Yusuf Abdullahi’s 40th-minute goal.

Plateau United finished the game with 10 men after Anthony Nwadioha was sent off in the 74th minute.

By Sab Osuji



