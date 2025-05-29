Super Eagles’ Win Thrills Onyeka In Unity Cup Clash With Ghana

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has expressed satisfaction with the team’s victory over the Black Stars of Ghana in Wednesday’s Unity Cup semi-final game.



Nigeria secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ghana to reach the final of the Unity Cup, with goals in the first half proving decisive at the Gtech Community Stadium.



Goals from Cyriel Dessers and an own goal from a Ghanaian defender were enough to do the job as Nigeria won the bragging rights in the entertaining ‘Jollof’ derby.

Reacting after the game, Onyeka, in a chat with NFF TV, stated that the game was more than just a friendly encounter.



“Nigeria against Ghana is always a rivalry, so we took that game not like a friendly but more seriously because we don’t want to lose against them.



“The good thing is that we took advantage of the first half and scored two goals. Though the second half was not the best, we again held on to the one-goal advantage. We are happy that we won the game.”



