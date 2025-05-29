Unity Cup: ‘It’s An Amazing Feeling To Represent Super Eagles’ –Ogbu

Super Eagles defender Igho Ogbu has disclosed that it was an amazing feeling to represent Nigeria at the international level.
Ogbu played all 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Ghana in the semi-final of the Unity Cup on Wednesday.
Speaking in an interview with NFF TV, Ogbu stated that it’s the pride of every player to represent their motherland.
“It’s an amazing feeling to play for your motherland. I think that is the pride of every young kid that plays football out there. To be able to represent Nigeria, I think, is the best feeling ever. And for me, I am grateful to God for everything.
“For me, I don’t think about the caps but think about every moment because I am a Nigerian, and we are here to represent Nigeria. So anytime I get the opportunity, it will be something that I will be happy and proud to represent the country.
“There are a lot of players with the playing style that they play. I think I watch these guys, and I am very proud when I see them. Taribo West’s videos are amazing; when you watch them, you can see the passion, and that is what drives us, we that are coming. For me, I am really happy to know them and what they have brought to football, but not just football, but to Nigeria as a whole.”
This are the kinda defenders I’ve been looking for in the SuperEagles for a very long time. Tariboish chop anybody head off kinda defenders. No nonsense, no looking face. I like the partnership with Ajayi. To be honest we really missed Ajayi during the last WorldCup qualifiers. A gentle Giant of a defender. Nice combo forward. We still need work in the left back position. Sadiq did fine at right back. I’m sure Chelle just stumbled onto his preferred Center back pairing.
We’re are our Ghanaian Bradas?? Ẹnu wọn Ti wọ iwo. Leemaooo!!
another good defender, lovely performance this lad against ghana. keep it up.