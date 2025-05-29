NPFL: Abdallah To Decide Future With Kano Pillars Amid Off-Season Break

Kano Pillars Head Coach, Usman Abdallah, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is uncertain about his future with the Sai Masu Gida side, even as the four-time champions have granted their players and officials a season-ending break.

Abdallah signed a two-year contract with Kano Pillars—with an option for a third year—prior to the start of the 2024/2025 season, following the departure of Paul Offor after just a few weeks in charge.

Abdallah previously served as an assistant coach of the Super Eagles, after guiding Katsina United back to the NPFL two seasons ago.

He had a torrid 2024/2025 campaign, which led to his suspension and subsequent reinstatement just a few games before the end of the season.

“Everyone wants something better in their career. I still have a season left on my current contract, and anything can happen,” Abdallah told Completesports.com.

“We’ve just gone on break and are expecting a resumption date from the management. So, I don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Whatever unfolds, we’ll take a look at it.

“We’ve just been given a break by the management after the season. They will inform us when to resume.”

Kano Pillars finished the 2024/2025 season in 9th position with 53 points.

By Sab Osuji




