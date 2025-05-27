Friendly: Lookman, Osimhen’s Absence Won’t Change Anything In Eagles –Mostovoy

Russia midfielder, Andrei Mostovoy says the absence of Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen won’t change anything in the Super Eagles squad ahead of next month international friendly.



In a chat with TASS, Mostovoy stated that Russia will approach the game against Nigeria with all sense of seriousness.

“We have normal opponents in June. Belarus was there last year, it will be very interesting with Nigeria.



“The fact that some of the stars of the Nigerian team will not come does not change anything in terms of the team’s mood, we have played with weaker opponents before.



“Nigeria is a very interesting opponent, it will be interesting to play. Of course, we will go into this match with maximum mood.”







