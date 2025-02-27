Friendly: Zubairu Thumbs Up Flying Eagles Win Over Cote d’Ivoire

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has expressed satisfaction with his team’s victory over Cote d’Ivoire.

Zubairu also declared that he is rebuilding his team ahead of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.





The Flying Eagles defeated Cote d’Ivoire 2-0 in a friendly in Abidjan on Wednesday.

“We’re still in the building process, we want a balanced team,” Zubairu disclosed after the game against Cote d’Ivoire.

“We want to know the level of the players from the WAFU B tournament last year and the new players, if they cannot meet up to the standard, they will be replaced.

“We expect a lot more players especially Nigerians who are abroad and eligible. We’re expecting a reasonable number of them.

“As soon as we go back to Nigeria, we will go on a week’s break and when we regroup we will have the foreign-based players.”

