Fulham, Everton, Crystal Palace Interested In Ndidi

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton are all interested in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigeria international is available for £9m following Leicester City’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side relegation was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium two weeks ago.

Ndidi has a contract with the Foxes until 2027 but could be set for an earlier departure this summer.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli are also interested in the midfielder, according to talkSPORT but are yet to make an approach.

The Nigeria international joined Leicester City from Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk in January 2017.

Ndidi made his 300th appearance for the club in the 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

He is an FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship title winner with Leicester.

By Adeboye Amosu



