Gabriel Signs New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal have announced that Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new long-term contract.

The Gunners made this known in a statement on their website on Friday.

“The 27-year-old defender arrived from Ligue 1 side Lille in September 2020 and has made 210 appearances in all competitions, becoming a key member of our defensive unit as well as scoring 20 goals.

“Gabi started his career with Avai in Santa Catarina in Brazil before making the move to France in January 2017, when he signed for Lille. The centre-back spent time on loan with Troyes in Ligue 1 and Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, where he won the domestic double in the 2017/18 campaign.

“Since scoring on his debut away to Fulham on the opening day of the 2020/2021 Premier League season, Gabi has continued to be an attacking threat, scoring more Premier League goals than any other defender since joining us.

“After just over two years in England, Gabi signed a new contract extension, marking his importance as an integral part of the squad.

“Gabi’s consistent performances earned him a place in the 2023/24 PFA Team of the Year, a season that started with silverware as he lifted the Community Shield at Wembley following a penalty shootout victory against Manchester City.

“Gabi has been a mainstay of a defence which has conceded the fewest goals in the last two Premier League seasons. In addition to his huge defensive strength, Gabi’s natural ability in finding the net has brought joy to us on many occasions, with his winner away to Tottenham Hotspur in September 2024 a particular highlight.

“A Brazil international, Gabi was called up to his national team for the first time in November 2021 and has gone on to feature 14 times for the Selecao, and scored his first goal in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in October 2023.

Reflecting after signing his new contract, Gabriel said: “I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot. I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it. I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too.

“Arsenal is an amazing club and I’m so proud to sign a new contract. I love this club, I love the supporters, my teammates, I love this stadium. I’m so proud and thank you for all the support. We continue together for the future.”

arsenal.com



