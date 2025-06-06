Echegini: I Can’t Wait To Play At WAFCON 2024

Jennifer Echegini is keen to make her first appearance for Nigeria at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder has already represented Nigeria at two major international competitions – the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Echegini stated that she is looking forward to stepping on the pitch in Morocco.

“It’s very special. I’ve been in major international competitions, but I haven’t played in a WAFCON yet. This will be my first time, and I’m very excited. I watched the last edition two years ago and already thought: “One day, it’ll be my turn,” Echegini told CAFonline.

“Now that moment is here. It’s a different atmosphere, a different energy. Representing my country on the African continent is a huge honor. The Women’s AFCON is about history, culture, emotion. I can’t wait to live it from the inside.”

Read Also:‘President Federation Cup Title Will Compensate For Abakaliki FC Relegation From NNL’ – Centre-Back, Ezema

The Super Falcons are drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria.

Echegini is not expecting an easy ride for the West Africans in the group.

“It’s a tough group. On paper, we’re the favourites, clearly. But in this kind of tournament, that doesn’t mean anything. No team should be taken lightly. We’ll need to be focused from the first minute and never underestimate the opposition,” she added.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has made 11 appearances for Nigeria with two goals to her name.

She is however looking forward to making a positive impact for the Super Falcons in Morocco.

“I’m a midfielder, so my role is to create, organize, and also score when I can. I want to be a constant support for my teammates across all areas of the pitch. Nothing complicated—just doing what I know how to do. Simply being useful,” declared the former Juventus player.

Read Also:‘They Are A Good Team’ — Russia Midfielder Glebov Anticipates Tough Duel Vs Super Eagles

Justine Madugu’s side lost the title to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the last edition of the competition also hosted by Morocco.

They will be expected to put up a more respectable showing this time around after finishing fourth the last time.

“We live with it. The pressure has always been there. When you wear the Nigerian jersey, you know the expectations are sky-high. But that’s a good thing, really,”she stated.

“It’s those standards that shape who we are. Nigeria has won this competition multiple times. As the new generation, it’s our duty to carry on that tradition. So yes, there’s pressure. But everyone—the fans, the staff, us—wants the same thing: victory.”

By Adeboye Amosu



