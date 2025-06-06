Russia Vs Nigeria: Okoye Starts In Goal, Boniface Leads Attack

Udinese shot stopper Maduka Okoye will start in goal in Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia.

Bright Osayi-Samuel will operate as right-back, while Bruno Onyemaechi will play from the left-back position.

Captain William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi are the two centre-backs selected by head coach Eric Chelle.

The trio of Raphael Onyedika, Dele-Bashiru and Frank Onyeka will take charge of the midfield.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface will lead the team’s attack. He will be supported by Moses Simon and Christantus Uche.

The highly anticipated friendly will hold at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow tonight. Kick-off is 6pm Nigeria time.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Russia

Maduka Okoye – Onyemaechi, Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Ekong (Captain) – Frank Onyeka, Chrisantus Uche, Dele Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Moses Simon, Victor Boniface

By Adeboye Amosu






