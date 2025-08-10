Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Galatasaray Coach Defends Osimhen’s Exclusion For Gaziantep Clash

    Osimhen celebrates a goal for Galatasaray

    Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has defended his decision to omit Victor Osimhen for Saturday’s clash with Gaziantep.

    The Yellow and Reds started their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Gaziantep on Saturday.

    Osimhen was not included in the matchday squad by Buruk.

    “Osimhen had a five- or six-day training period,” Buruk said as per CNN Turk.

    “Playing here during that period could have been risky for him. I spoke to him about this. He said he was thinking of resting up this match and at getting some playing time for the next one.”

    The Nigeria international spent last season on loan with the Istanbul giants.

    Osimhen scored 37 goals, and registered eight assists in 41 appearances for the club.


